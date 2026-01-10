Prakriti Kakar’s wedding plans revealed: Why singer chose a Royal Fort ceremony in Rajasthan

Singer Prakriti Kakar, known for popular tracks like Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan and her recent opening performance at Akon’s Bengaluru concert alongside twin sister Sukriti, has officially kicked off her wedding celebrations. The singer is all set to tie the knot, and the festivities promise to be nothing short of magical.

Speaking about the wedding, Prakriti shared that the celebrations will stretch over two weeks and include multiple events across different cities. “The wedding is at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, which will be an intimate ceremony. That will be followed by celebrations in Delhi. There will also be a big reception in Mumbai, where everyone who has been part of my journey and industry colleagues will join in. It’s going to be two weeks of fun,” she said.

Why did Prakriti choose a Fort wedding in Rajasthan?

The location holds special meaning for the singer. Prakriti revealed that the idea of a royal wedding took shape during a trip last year. “Last year on New Year’s, Vinay and I happened to visit Udaipur and it was quite clear we would love to get married in a fort or palace in Rajasthan. It was my childhood fantasy. Convincing our parents was a bit of a task but we were very sure about our plan,” she shared.

Fort Barwara near Jaipur, known for its grand architecture and historic charm, perfectly matched her long-held dream of a palace wedding.

How is the bride-to-be preparing for the big day?

With the wedding just 10 days away, Prakriti says the preparations have been a mix of excitement and last-minute decisions. “I’m the most decisive girl when it comes to jewellery and outfits but somehow there had been a lot of back and forth with my wedding looks. It’s all done now, I’ve finalised my lehenga and fittings are done so im in a much better place but overall it’s been a lot of fun,” she said.

She also revealed that she has personally styled most of her fiancé Vinay’s outfits. “He’s the most chilled out groom to be, I wish I could be like him,” she added with a laugh.

What happened at Prakriti’s surprise bachelorette?

The celebrations began on a joyful note with a surprise bachelorette party planned by her sisters and close friends. “My sisters Sukriti and Akriti, along with my girl friends, 12 of us headed to a beautiful villa near the lake,” she shared.

The villa overlooking Lake Pawna was decorated with customised details, from T-shirts and balloons to games and art activities featuring Prakriti’s photos. Clearly touched, she said, “My sisters are the best maids of honour one could have.”

As the countdown begins, Prakriti Kakar’s wedding promises a blend of royal elegance, close-knit moments and joyful celebrations, marking a beautiful new chapter in her life.