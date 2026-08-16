Pralay: Ranveer Singh’s end-of-the-world action thriller goes on floors; Kalyani Priyadarshan joins cast

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay will focus on survival, courage and the human instinct to fight when everything familiar begins to collapse.

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Pralay - Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan join (PC-Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to take audiences into a world on the brink of destruction. His upcoming survival thriller Pralay has officially gone on floors in Mumbai, marking the beginning of what the makers describe as an ambitious, large-scale cinematic experience. Directed by Jai Mehta, the film is backed by Birla Studios, True Story Films and Maa Kasam Films. Ranveer headlines the project and is also serving as a producer.

Ranveer Singh leads a fight for survival

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Pralay revolves around the terrifying possibility of an end-of-the-world catastrophe. The story will focus on survival, courage and the human instinct to fight when everything familiar begins to collapse. The makers are aiming to combine large-scale action and spectacle with an emotional story. The film will be shot at real locations across Mumbai, with the team choosing live environments to add more realism and texture to the narrative.

Kalyani Priyadarshan joins the cast

The film also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, who shot to attention with Lokah, in a pivotal role. The project brings together talent from across India and internationally, with the makers promising a technically ambitious production. For Jai Mehta, the film marks another major project after his work on Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which he co-directed with Hansal Mehta, and Lootere.

Ranveer Singh’s next big project

Pralay comes after Ranveer Singh’s recent work in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar – The Revenge, which the makers describe as having emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time. Singh is once again stepping into a different cinematic space with Pralay, taking on a story that requires both physical intensity and emotional depth.

The film has already spent several months in extensive pre-production, with the team working on its technical and production requirements before beginning the shoot.

With filming now underway in Mumbai, Pralay is being positioned as a major survival spectacle that aims to combine large-scale action with a deeply human story.