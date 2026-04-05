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Pralay Update: Is Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singhs zombie thriller based on the novel Blindness? Hansal Mehta reveals

Pralay Update: Is Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh’s zombie thriller based on the novel ‘Blindness’? Hansal Mehta reveals

Hansal Mehta clarifies that Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Pralay is an original story, not an adaptation of Blindness.

After the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh is ready to step into a completely new space, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller titled Pralay. The film, directed by Jai Mehta, has already caught attention for its unique genre. But recently, it also became the centre of a debate, whether it is based on the novel Blindness? Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has stepped in to clear the air once and for all.

Is Pralay based on blindness? Here’s the truth

There were strong rumours that Pralay was inspired by Blindness, the famous novel by José Saramago. However, Hansal Mehta has clearly denied these claims. He said, “It’s not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story.” With this, the filmmaker confirmed that the film is entirely original and not connected to the book.

Hansal didn’t just deny the rumours, he also explained why adapting a book like Blindness is not easy. He spoke about the 2008 film version of the novel and said it didn’t quite work for him. According to him, writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie create stories that are best experienced through reading. He added, “Their books lose all their magic when interpreted for cinema.” His point was simple, some stories are meant to stay on paper, and turning them into films can take away their depth.

How the rumours started

The speculation around Pralay began when Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is reportedly part of the film, shared a picture of herself reading Blindness and tagged Jai Mehta on social media. That one post was enough to spark theories. But now, with Hansal Mehta’s statement, things are clear — Pralay is not an adaptation.

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Ranveer Singh chose Jai Mehta’s vision

Interestingly, it was Ranveer Singh who first showed interest in the project. Hansal revealed that Jai had been working on the idea for a long time. When Ranveer came across his work, he reached out and asked him to pitch the story. Once the actor liked the idea, the team moved ahead with developing the film’s world and scale.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

Apart from Pralay, Ranveer is also in talks to collaborate again with Aditya Dhar for a film reportedly based on Chandragupta Maurya, though there is no official confirmation yet. At the same time, reports suggest that the actor has opted out of Don 3.

With Pralay, Ranveer Singh seems ready to experiment again. And now that the adaptation rumours are cleared, the focus is back on what the film promises, a fresh story in a genre Bollywood rarely explores.

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