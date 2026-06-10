Pranit More deactivates Instagram after backlash over Rs 370 biryani viral video, BUT there’s a catch…

A viral clip featuring Pranit More has triggered widespread discussion online, leading to strong reactions from viewers and sudden changes on his social media profile that have now become a talking point.

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Comedian and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More has found himself at the centre of a growing social media controversy after a viral stand-up comedy clip triggered widespread criticism online. Over the past week, the incident has sparked intense debate across platforms, drawing reactions from influencers, content creators and viewers alike. Amid the backlash, one of More’s Instagram accounts suddenly became unavailable, leading many users to believe he had deactivated it. However, the situation is not as straightforward as it initially appeared, as another one of his social media accounts continues to remain active.

What sparked the controversy?

The controversy began after a crowdwork segment from one of Pranit More’s stand-up performances went viral online. During the interaction, an audience member named Himanshu Jangra shared details of a date experience that quickly drew criticism. According to the viral clip, Jangra claimed he had spent around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani while on a date with a woman.

He then suggested that spending money on the meal entitled him to something in return. His comments implied an expectation of physical intimacy because he had paid for the food. The remarks immediately triggered outrage across social media, with many users condemning the statement and calling it problematic.

Why is Pranit More facing criticism?

While the original remarks came from the audience member, many social media users questioned Pranit More’s handling of the situation. Critics argued that instead of challenging the comments, the comedian laughed along and later shared the clip online. Several influencers and creators accused him of normalising harmful attitudes by presenting the interaction as entertainment. The criticism quickly expanded beyond the original video, leading to calls for accountability from both the audience member and the comedian.

Instagram account disappears, but another remains active

As the backlash continued, users noticed that More’s primary Instagram account, @rjpranit, was no longer accessible. This led to speculation that the comedian had deactivated his profile amid mounting criticism.

However, there is a catch. His second Instagram account, @maharashtrianbhau, remains active and continues to operate normally. The account has more than one million followers and primarily features Marathi stand-up comedy content and entertainment videos. Because of this, many users believe only one of his accounts has been taken offline while his broader online presence remains intact.

Pranit More issues an apology

Following the backlash, More addressed the controversy through a public statement. He acknowledged the criticism and admitted that he should have handled the interaction differently. In his apology, he stated that the audience member’s remarks did not represent his personal views. He also admitted that failing to challenge the comments during the performance was a lapse in judgment on his part. The statement was shared after days of criticism and discussion surrounding the viral clip.

Who is Pranit More?

Pranit More is an Indian stand-up comedian and digital content creator who gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 19. Known for his humour and energetic performances, he became a popular contestant during the reality show.

His journey on the show included several memorable moments, including a widely discussed confrontation with host Salman Khan over some of his past comedy content. Despite facing criticism at different stages, More remained one of the prominent personalities of the season and expanded his popularity among audiences across the country.