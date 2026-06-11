Pranit More row: Dr Sejal Pawar, who joked about corpses’ private part, issues apology in video – Watch

Dr Sejal Pawar apologised for her remarks made during Pranit More's show, saying she was not trying to justify her comments and accepted responsibility for what she said. Watch her apology video.

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Sejal Pawar (PC- YouTube)

Even before the controversy surrounding Himanshu Jangra’s remarks dies down, another clip from Pranit More’s show has surfaced online and is going viral. The video is reportedly an old clip featuring Sejal Pawar, a doctor at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, who shared an anecdote from a medical classroom. In the clip, Sejal is seen talking about an incident from an anatomy lab, where she allegedly joked about the private parts of deceased bodies. It began when Pranit asked about the kind of jokes doctors make among themselves. Responding to the question, Dr Sejal shared, “In the anatomy lab of medical college, when girls dissect male corpses, they compare the private parts of the dead bodies among themselves. We used to leave that part of the corpse for last.” Her comment was met with laughter from Pranit More and the audience members present at the show.

The video has raised public anger. Medical students and doctors have condemned the statement as despicable. People say that no family would want to donate their loved one’s body to a medical college after hearing such vile remarks. Meanwhile, some on social media are demanding strict punishment for this doctor.

This is not just “dark humour.” This is deeply unethical and dehumanising. A female doctor casually joking about the penis sizes of male corpses with her friends shows a disturbing lack of professional ethics and basic respect for the dead. Medical professionals deal with human… pic.twitter.com/8FieaNEvSa — GarudEyeIntel | OSINT (@GarudEyeIntel) June 10, 2026



Social media users soon started comparing the viral clip with the recent controversy involving Himanshu Jangra, who faced backlash over his remarks after spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date. Several users questioned whether accountability and criticism should be applied equally, regardless of gender.

Sejal Pawar apologised in a video

Reacting to the criticism, Pawar issued a public statement through her Instagram account. In the apology, she acknowledged the reaction generated by her comments and accepted responsibility for her words. “I just wanted to come here and say I am very sorry. I said a very wrong thing. I am so sorry about that,” she said in a video message, adding: “Maine aisa kabhi intentionally nahi socha thaa ki main woh cheez bolungi (I never intentionally thought that I would say something like that).”

Furthermore, Pawar said she had been “really very naive” and did not anticipate that a brief segment from the interaction would be viewed in isolation and attract widespread criticism. However, she stressed that she was not trying to justify her actions and accepted responsibility for the remark. “I had no idea that a 2-month-old clip would become such a big issue,” she said, adding: “I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant!” she wrote. Concluding her apology, she said she regretted hurting people’s sentiments: “Maine agar aapke sentiments hurt kiye toh, I am sorry (If I have hurt your sentiments, I am sorry).”

Watch the viral video: