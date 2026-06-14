Pranit More Rs 370 clip controversy triggers probe as Maharashtra government orders cyber police review of videos

A recent online video has led to heightened attention on a stand-up performance of Pranit More, resulting in official scrutiny and a wider review of digital content shared across social media platforms.

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Cyber police to examine Pranit More’s viral stand-up videos (PC: Twitter)

A controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after stand-up comedian and ex- Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More’s show clips went viral on social media, drawing strong public backlash. The incident has now escalated beyond online debate, with authorities stepping in to examine the content and its wider circulation across platforms. The Maharashtra Home Department has taken serious note of the matter and ordered a detailed probe into all videos involving Pranit More. The case has been handed over to the Maharashtra Cyber Police, which will closely review stand-up performances, viral clips and related content circulating across social media platforms. The move signals a wider scrutiny of digital entertainment content that has recently sparked public and political reactions.

What triggered the controversy during the stand-up show?

The issue began after a video clip from Pranit More’s performance started circulating widely online. In the footage, an audience member identified as Himanshu Jangra made a remark suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy after spending Rs 370 on a biryani during a date. Another clip from the same event showed MBBS student Sejal Pawar speaking about anatomy sessions involving cadavers and making comments that were later considered inappropriate by viewers. Pranit More was seen reacting with laughter during these moments, which intensified the backlash and led to widespread criticism on social media.

What action has been taken by Maharashtra Cyber Police?

Following the growing outrage, Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others linked to the viral content. Officials confirmed that all stand-up videos, shared clips and related online material will now be examined in detail. The investigation will also focus on how the content spread across social media platforms and whether any legal boundaries were crossed during the performance and its distribution.

How did political leaders react to the incident?

The controversy quickly attracted political attention. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde condemned the remarks and said such content misuses the freedom of speech granted by the Constitution. She also indicated that she would raise the matter with the Chief Minister and seek stricter action on similar performances. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also criticised the content, saying it reflects a lack of respect in society and called for appropriate action.

What did the Maharashtra Chief Minister say?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that while freedom of expression is protected under the Constitution, it comes with responsibility. He added that this freedom cannot be used in a way that violates dignity or crosses acceptable social limits. Following the backlash, Pranit More issued a public apology. He said he regrets the incident and is cooperating fully with authorities in the ongoing legal process. He also requested understanding from the public and said he aims to improve himself moving forward.

What action was taken against others involved?

Apart from legal proceedings, administrative action was also taken against individuals featured in the viral clips. Himanshu Jangra reportedly lost his job after the controversy affected his workplace. Meanwhile, Dr. Sejal Pawar, associated with a medical institution in Mumbai, was placed on 15 days’ compulsory leave following public outrage.