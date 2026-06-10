Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy explained: How a viral crowdwork clip turned into a major debate on consent, comedy and accountability

A viral moment from Pranit More’s stand-up show has evolved into a larger cultural conversation, raising questions about humour, public responsibility and the impact of content shared online.

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Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy explained (PC: Twitter)

A viral stand-up comedy clip featuring comedian Pranit More has snowballed into a controversy that extends far beyond entertainment. Over the past few days, the incident has dominated social media discussions, drawn reactions from influencers and celebrities, and sparked debates around consent, gender attitudes and the responsibilities of content creators. What began as a crowdwork interaction during a live show eventually led to public apologies, professional consequences and multiple viral clips coming under scrutiny. As the conversation continues to grow, many are asking how a seemingly ordinary comedy moment turned into one of the internet’s biggest talking points.

What is the Rs 370 biryani controversy involving Pranit More?

The controversy began after a crowdwork clip from one of Pranit More’s stand-up shows started circulating online. Crowdwork is a style of comedy where performers interact directly with audience members and create jokes from spontaneous conversations. During the interaction, a 23-year-old audience member named Himanshu Jangra spoke about a date he had been on.

While sharing the story, he mentioned spending around Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani and a bottle of water. The conversation soon took a controversial turn when Himanshu suggested that because he had spent money on the date, he expected something in return. He used the phrase “wasool toh karunga,” a comment that many viewers interpreted as implying entitlement to physical intimacy. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered widespread criticism.

Why did the video attract so much backlash?

Many users felt the remarks reflected a problematic attitude towards women and consent. Critics argued that spending money on a date does not create any obligation or expectation of intimacy. While the statement itself came from Himanshu, Pranit More also faced criticism because he laughed during the exchange and later uploaded the clip on social media. Several influencers and content creators accused him of encouraging the moment rather than challenging it.

As the clip gained traction, the discussion shifted beyond the original comment and became a wider debate about the role comedians play when controversial views are expressed during live performances.

See viral video from Pranit More’s stand up show here

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral. What happened: > At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show > Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

How did Pranit More respond?

Following the backlash, Pranit More issued a public apology. In his statement, he wrote: “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part.” He acknowledged that he could have handled the situation differently and accepted responsibility for not addressing the comment at the time. Soon after, his main Instagram account appeared to be deactivated. However, his Marathi comedy account remained active and continued sharing content.

What happened to Himanshu Jangra after the controversy?

As the video continued to circulate, Himanshu became the focus of intense criticism online. Social media users condemned his remarks and demanded accountability. Facing mounting backlash, he later issued an apology and deactivated his social media accounts. The controversy also had consequences beyond the internet. Himanshu’s Gurugram-based employer received complaints regarding the viral clip.

The company later confirmed that his employment had been terminated. This development sparked another debate. While many supported the decision, others questioned whether professional punishment should extend to comments made outside the workplace.

What are social media users saying about the controversy?

The viral Rs 370 biryani clip has triggered intense reactions online, with users strongly divided over the mindset shown in the conversation and the way it was handled on stage. While many criticised the remarks as problematic, others debated whether the backlash had gone too far.

One user expressed anger over the statement and wrote: “Stand-up comedian Pranit More mocked on girls when a person told that he served a girl biryani of Rs 370. ₹370 ka biryani khila di toh vasool karne ka haq mil gaya. Yahi soch problem hai…” Another user questioned the extreme labeling of the audience member while also pointing fingers at Pranit More’s response: “I’ve watched the whole story nd I have to say 1 thing u can call him whether u want like ghatiya, immature, lusty xyz but can’t call him potential rapist! P.S – cuz it was consensual nd btw isn’t Pranit More encouraging him?”

A similar reaction echoed concerns about responsibility and public behaviour: “I’ve watched the whole story nd I have to say 1 thing u can call him whether u want like ghatiya, immature, lusty xyz but can’t call him potential rapist! P.S – cuz it was consensual nd btw isn’t Pranit More encouraging him?”

Another user focused on the broader social impact of the incident: “The main concern is where our society is heading to…. May be the story is just the script or just for the fame or whatever.. But how can a person say all these things in front of camera.. It’s for all… I have seen one video of a girl… Everyone is doing for the fame”

See viral reactions of X user over Pranit More controversy here

I’ve watched the whole story nd I have to say 1 thing u can Call him whether u want like ghatiya, immature, lusty xyz but can’t call him Potential rapist! P.S – cuz it Was consensual

Nd btw isn’t Pranit more is encouraging him? pic.twitter.com/ODWLJYScau — αηу (@its_SanyHere) June 10, 2026

It’s not just about what happened, but the fact that he is humiliating her publically, making strangers laugh. Woman for him is a commodity not a human. If I were at her place I would have wanted to unalive myself listening how the person I trusted is ripping off my dignity — Chachacha (@Bahogany225149) June 10, 2026

The main concern is where our society is heading to…. May be the story is just the script or just for the fame or whatever.. But how can m person say all these things in front of camera.. It’s for all… I have seen one video of a girl… Everyone is doing for the fame — ✨ (@it_s_a_myth) June 10, 2026

How did celebrities and influencers react?

The controversy soon attracted reactions from public figures across the entertainment industry and social media. Among those who commented was ex Bigg Boss contestant and filmmaker Malti Chahar. Referring to both the Rs 370 biryani controversy and the ongoing discussions around Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Ram Charan’s Peddi, she argued that such incidents reflect deeper societal attitudes towards women.

In her post, Malti wrote: “Rs 370 biryani and Peddi make you realise why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely.”

She further added: “Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani. After generations of fighting for equality, dignity and respect, it’s disheartening that we’re still confronting the same underlying mindset.” Her comments received significant attention and added another dimension to the debate.

₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely. Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is… — Malti Chahar (@ChaharMalti) June 10, 2026

What is the digital consent controversy linked to Pranit More?

While discussions about the biryani clip were still ongoing, another issue emerged involving a different audience member. A man identified online as Rohit claimed that a crowdwork video featuring him had been uploaded without his explicit consent. According to him, the viral clip exposed him to trolling, memes and unwanted public attention.

He alleged that the situation affected both his personal and professional life. His claims sparked discussions about digital consent and whether audience members automatically agree to become online content simply by attending a comedy show. The incident highlighted growing concerns around privacy in the age of viral entertainment.

What does the Pranit More controversy reveal about internet culture today?

The controversy demonstrates how quickly online conversations can escalate in the social media era. A few minutes of unscripted audience interaction transformed into a nationwide discussion involving comedians, influencers, celebrities, employers and everyday internet users. It has also highlighted the growing expectations placed on content creators.

Audiences today are not only evaluating whether something is funny but also questioning the messages being amplified and the impact those messages can have. Ultimately, the Rs 370 biryani controversy is no longer just about a viral crowdwork clip. It has become a case study in how humour, consent, accountability and digital culture intersect in an increasingly connected world.