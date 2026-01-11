Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner and Pataal Lok actor, dies at 43

Singer-actor Prashant Tamang, who rose from the West Bengal Police Orchestra to national fame with Indian Idol 3, passed away at 43, leaving behind a legacy of pride, music and unity.

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner and Pataal Lok actor, dies at 43

The music and entertainment world woke up to heartbreaking news on Sunday as Prashant Tamang, singer and actor best known for winning Indian Idol Season 3, passed away at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43 and reportedly suffered a stroke. His sudden death has left fans, colleagues and the Gorkha community in deep shock.

Prashant was not just another reality show winner. For many, he was a symbol of hope, someone who carried his roots with pride and proved that talent from small towns and overlooked communities could shine on the biggest national stage.

