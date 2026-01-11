Prashant Tamang’s final Dubai performance video surfaces, fans flood social media with tributes – Watch

The sudden death of actor-singer Prashant Tamang has left fans and the music industry in deep shock. The Indian Idol Season 3 winner passed away on Sunday at the age of 43 at his residence in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news has sparked an outpouring of grief across social media, where fans are revisiting his music, performances, and journey that inspired millions.

Adding to the emotion, a video from one of Prashant’s final live performances in Dubai has resurfaced online, reminding fans of his powerful stage presence and warm connection with audiences.

What was Prashant Tamang’s last performance like?

Prashant had performed live at Club Yak and Yeti Everest in Dubai on December 27, 2025. Ahead of the show, the venue had invited fans with a message promising “an electrifying performance, amazing vibes, and a night to remember.” After the concert, the club shared a video capturing moments from the evening, describing it as “full of excitement, a powerful crowd, and unbeatable vibes.”

At the time, no one imagined it would be among the singer’s last performances. Now, the clip has taken on a heartbreaking meaning for fans who flooded the comments section with emotional messages.

How are fans reacting to his sudden demise?

Fans expressed disbelief and sorrow, struggling to come to terms with the news. “He was such a humble human being and a good singer,” wrote one admirer. Another commented, “Sleep well, dear soul.” Some refused to believe it, with one fan writing, “Bro, tell me you’re alive and this is just a rumour.” Messages saying “Rest in power” and “You will be missed” filled the post, while many revisited his memorable Indian Idol performances to leave their final goodbyes.

What do we know about his death?

According to his close friend Mahesh Sewa, Prashant passed away around 9 am at his Janak Puri residence in Delhi. “He was taken to the hospital by his family, but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he told PTI. Shocked by the loss, Sewa added that he had spoken to Prashant just days earlier and that he seemed perfectly healthy.

The family is yet to decide whether the final rites will take place in Delhi or Darjeeling. The news of his passing was first shared publicly by his friend Rajesh Ghatani on social media.

A journey that inspired many

Born in 1983 in Darjeeling to a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family, Prashant Tamang took over his father’s job as a constable in the Kolkata Police before chasing his dream of music. In 2007, at the age of 24, he entered Indian Idol and went on to win the season, becoming a symbol of pride for the Gorkha community.

He later acted in Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko and Pardesi. Indian audiences last saw him in Paatal Lok Season 2, where he played assassin Daniel Lecho. He will appear posthumously in Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, scheduled for release on April 17.

Prashant is survived by his wife, Geeta Thap,a and their four-year-old daughter, Ariah Tamang. His voice, humility, and journey will continue to live on through his music and memories.