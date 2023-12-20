Home

Prashanth Neels Say ‘I Haven’t Made Vulgar Film’ After Salaar Gest A Certificate by CBFC

Recently in a conversation with director SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel who helmed Salaar talked about the A (adult-only) certification that the film has received from CBFC.

Prashanth Neel opens up on Salaar's A (adult-only ) certification.

Prabhas’ highly anticipated movie ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire‘ is set to hit the box office. Just two weeks before the film’s release, the Central Board of Film Certification assigned the film an A (adult-only certification). Despite the certification, the film has generated significant revenue during the advance booking. Recently, the director of Salaar, Prashanth Neel, actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran sat down for a chat with director SS Rajamouli. During the interview, Neel also addressed the issue of A certification.

During the discussion, the Salaar director elaborated on the A rating of the film. Prashanth mentioned that the film’s intention was to portray the story of two childhood friends rather than create a violent film. He stated, “This story is all about Deva and Vardha; Salaar is a drama at its core.”

The director further expressed, “I’ve seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn’t make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay.”

Continuing the conversation, Prashanth also addressed the concern that arose after the release of the Salaar trailer, with many wondering whether KGF and Salaar had the same color palette. In response, the KGF filmmaker stated, “Salaar has nothing to do with KGF. In fact, it wasn’t even a conscious choice to make them look the same.” He further explained, “I just wanted to show how dark and gritty the world they live in is. I realized how OCD (obsessed) I am about monochrome only later.”

About Salaar:

Salaar, scheduled for release on December 22, 2023, is set in the city of Khansar, undergoing a power transition. When Vardha senses a threat to his ascension, he seeks the assistance of his childhood friend Deva. Meanwhile, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

