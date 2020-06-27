Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi has expressed his displeasure on certain sequences from Swara Bhaskar’s latest web series Rasbhari. He asserted on the fact that content creators need to be more responsible. Adult comedy Rasbhari revolves around a boy named Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls for his teacher (Swara). Things get twisted that people find out about the teacher’s supposed ‘sex-obsessed’ alter-ego. Also Read - Swara Bhasker’s Web Series Rasbhari Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) even slammed makers and said they should have spared the children for ‘desperate need for entertainment’. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: Amazon, BigBasket Get Nod For Online Liquor Delivery in West Bengal

Taking to Twitter, Joshi tweeted, “Saddened by Web series #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators & audience need to seriously rethink freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let’s spare children in the desperate need for entertainment.” (sic) Also Read - Another Goof-up! Kolkata Man Orders Communist Manifesto from Amazon, Receives Bhagavad Gita Instead

Saddened byWebseries #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying alittle girl child dancing provocatively in frontof men drinking.Creators& audience need 2seriously rethink Freedomof expression or freedom of exploitation?Let’s spare children in thedesperate need4 entertainment. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) June 26, 2020

In response to the Joshi’s tweet, Swara Bhaskar said that he has probably missed the subtext of the scene. She tweeted back, “With due respect sir, maybe you misunderstand the scene. It is the opposite of what you describe. The child is dancing of her own will and the father feels embarrassed. The dance is not provocative, the child is just dancing, she does not know that the society will sexualise her too. This is what the scene shows.” (sic)

Tanveer Bookwala, co-creator and co=-producer of the show, also defended the show and wrote, “Sir, I feel like the scene has misrepresented itself to you. Or you’ve missed the glaring subtext and meta satire. We’ve all lived through the family circus and dance. This isn’t a gender or age myopic exploitation, it’s the hypocrisy of the effects of pop culture on society.”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and written by Shantanu Shrivastava, the film features Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi in important roles.