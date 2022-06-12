Prathyusha Garimella death case update: Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella might have inhaled ‘carbon monoxide’ that lead to her alleged suicide, said police in a new statement on Sunday. The popular designer was found dead at her Hyderabad-based boutique on Saturday. Prathyusha, who was known to have styled many Bollywood and South industry celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Sara Ali Khan among others, was found with a purported suicide note, added the police.Also Read - Prathyusha Garimella, Famed Fashion Designer, Found Dead At Her Residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

Prathyusha Garimella alleged suicide note

In her alleged suicide note, the 36-year-old reportedly stated that she was ending her life due to loneliness and stress. As per a report published in news agency PTI, she also wrote that she did not want to ‘become a burden’ on her parents anymore.

The designer used to run her own boutique named after her at the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The police said she was found motionless in her boutique’s washroom by her family members after the watchman called her family and informed them that she was not responding to the doorbell at the boutique. The chemical found inside her body has been sent for further forensic examination and an official report is awaited.

Prathyusha Garimella death case: What happened on Saturday?

As reported by the police, Prathyusha had left her parents’ house on Friday, June 10 and had told them that she was going to a friend’s place and would stay there for a night. The next day, her father kept calling her, but there was no response. He received a call from the boutique’s watchman in the afternoon on Saturday after which the family rushed to Banjara Hills. Her father reached the boutique and found the door was locked from inside. He then got it forcefully opened and found his daughter dead with a suicide note in her hand, police said.

The matter is still being investigated. May her soul rest in peace!

