Pratik Gandhi: Bollywood Portrays Gujaratis in a Certain Way, They Make it More Caricaturish | Exclusive

The intention behind anything that you do and want to do in life matters. For an actor, the intention becomes even more important because it designs the honesty behind the craft. When we talked to Pratik Gandhi a few days back, we realised his intentions behind choosing acting as his profession are quite distinct. He doesn't want glamour, he is not here to be a part of any game or league. Pratik has chosen to be a part of this world of stories because he wants to appeal to the emotions of the audience. Another thing he wants to do is 'break stereotypes'. Not many actors rise above and beyond their boundary of work but now that Pratik has risen beyond all the expectations with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, there's no looking back for him.

He says if he has the power, he would like to "push the boundaries of experiment in the regional cinema space" because he sees the mainstream cinema stereotyping ethnicities on-screen. Well, not many go on to become Pratik Gandhi, and what's the point anyway if you are not using your craft to bring a necessary change – he understands that! Excerpts:

Who are you as Vitthal Teedi in the web series and what new have you brought to the table now?

I am playing Vitthal Teedi in the film. His father is a very good card player so his introduction to the numbers is the card game. It's a very fresh subject coming out of Gujarat. Playing cards is woven into the culture in the Kathiawadi region and the Saurashtra region. Early gambling started here in the '80s. The thread is picked up from the same place. He is a small-time gambler, as the story unfolds, he gets bigger.

So you are playing the ‘player’ again?

Yes. I am the player again after Scam…

Was this shot after Scam and if yes, what did Scam changed for you before you started shooting your new web series?

Nothing changed as such. I’ve been into the industry for a long time – whether theatre, regional movies, or web series now. My approach towards the script and the character is the same. It has to hit that emotional chord inside me. If I get to challenge myself as an actor, if I get to perform those complex emotions, then I am up for it.

What is the first thing that you see in your script?

It should work for me on an emotional level. If it hits the correct emotion and there’s a wide array of emotions out there… if it does that inside me… that’s the first thing for me.

How do you plan to use this recognition and popularity to bring a better voice to the stories coming from the Gujarati film industry?

Before answering this, I should tell you that I don’t take myself so seriously. I don’t want to define myself in a way where I am restricted to one particular thinking. Having said that, if I believe that if I have that power right now, or if there’s something that I can try, then I would like to keep pushing the boundaries of experiments in regional cinema. I am saying this because regional cinema is has been put into a bracket. If I talk about the Gujarati people, there’s a perception that they only end up liking comedy scripts.

Yes, these are the stereotypes attached to the community.

Yes, and I intend to break these stereotypes. There’s an audience for everything and this is the same audience that consumes the best of the content from across the world. Why not in their own language? If what you are saying is right, if I have that power, I’ll push the boundary to do even bigger experiments here.

Do you see stereotypes in the mainstream Hindi film industry when it comes to portraying Gujarati characters or treating the stories coming from Gujarat in a certain way?

Yes, I have seen that in a lot of films. When it comes to talking about Gujaratis, then they have certain words, they have this peculiar tone for the language. Nobody talks like that in urban Gujarat. You come here and you’ll see that we are no different. Actually, it breaks my heart to see any ethnicity being stereotyped in films. They make it more caricaturish. So if they have any Punjabi characters, they keep ‘hurrah’ and ‘balle balle’ in the background. There’s no need for it. I guess breaking these stereotypes is the requirement of the art.

Do you ever stand in front of a mirror and tell yourself that ‘you are a star now’?

I am not being modest but I have never done that. I just spend the least amount of time in front of mirrors. I don’t look at myself that much.

So, what would be that benchmark for you when you’ll be telling yourself that you are totally proud of yourself?

I had that actually. I felt that sense of pride and accomplishment after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. That put me on a national and an international platform. And I got tremendous recognition from the stalwarts of the industry right from the common people to everyone. That gave me a lot of sense of accomplishment. I felt like ‘itne saal jo kiya, it was of some worth…’ It gave me the confidence to feel that I was moving in the right direction. I felt like I was on the right path. But, in our industry, each and every project matters. It’s like I cannot be cherishing the result of my XIIth standard throughout my life. I’ll have to perform every year.

Are you open to doing masala movies where all you have to do is build some six-pack abs and just be in front of the audience?

I haven’t been offered any such role yet. But, I would love to that one day. Why not? If at all something like gets offered to me, I’ll have to prepare a lot for it. It needs another level of conviction – singing songs and dancing on-screen… it’s something else.

Did you get any chance to talk to Abhishek Bachchan in the recent past when your performance in Scam was being compared to his performance in The Big Bull?

Never. We chatted on Twitter once or twice in tweets. But we have never spoken to each other. I personally feel no individuals can be compared with each other. We are individuals, not products. Agar aap do cream biscuits khate hain toh bata sakte hain ki konsa zada acha hai, but how do you compare two individuals. That’s my opinion. But I am sure the audience seeing two people playing similar characters will definitely compare the performances that you can’t stop. Honestly, I hadn’t thought in my wildest dreams that I’ll be compared to somebody like Abhishek Bachchan. We started shooting Scam and after around three weeks, The Big Bull got announced.

Any female actor you want to be paired opposite on-screen?

I would like to work with Konkona Sensharma, Alia Bhatt. Taapsee Pannu was also on the shift but I am working with her in my next.