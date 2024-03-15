Pratik Gandhi Charmed By Do Aur Do Pyaar Script, Signs Film Contract Within 48 Hours, ‘I Immediately Said Yes’

Home

Remember the popular web series Harshad Mehta's Scam 1992? Get ready to witness another spectacular portrayal of Pratik Gandhi in his upcoming rom-com fil Do Aur Do Pyaar. Read on.

Mumbai: Pratik Gandhi, widely known to appear in Gujarati theatres but many might recall his powerful portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the popular Indian web series, ‘Scam 1992’, is now set to showcase a completely new avatar in his latest venture, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. This marks his first foray into the world of fun and romance, a departure from his previous intense roles. The film features a stellar cast including Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, making it a highly anticipated project. This collaboration with such established actors signifies a significant milestone in Pratik’s career trajectory, and fans are eagerly awaiting this new phase in his acting journey.

Pratik Gandhi All Set To Feaure In Do Aur Do Pyaar

Pratik Gandhi’s commitment to the project was immediate and enthusiastic, akin to experiencing love at first sight. He wholeheartedly embraced the script within just 48 hours of reading it, demonstrating his quick and genuine connection with the film’s narrative. This delightful anecdote highlights the actor’s dedication and passion, setting the stage for an authentic and heartfelt portrayal on screen. Such swift and sincere engagement bodes well for the project, promising a compelling performance from Pratik Gandhi.

Pratik Gandhi On Working In His Upcoming Film, ‘I Fell In Love’

The Scam 1992 actor expressed, “I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil, and Ileana, all amazing actors. After ‘Scam 1992,’ I was inundated with dramas and biopics, and so I was looking to do something light, fun, and different. We are almost romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and said yes almost immediately (sic),”

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar is a film that aims to captivate audiences with its modern interpretation of love in the context of present-day living. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, the movie marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an acclaimed ad filmmaker. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.

