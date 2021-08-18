Mumbai: Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi’s first poster from filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Dedh Bigha Zameen has been unveiled on Wednesday. The makers have also commenced the shoot of the film today in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The movie that also stars Khushali Kumar opposite Pratik, revolves around a family from a small town of UP. The family drama written and directed by Pulkit, is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his. The riveting poster released by the makers today gives an apt gist of the film’s story. A T-Series & Karma Media and Entertainment production, Dedh Bigha Zameen is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Producer After Jehangir’s Birth, Alongside Ekta Kapoor For Hansal Mehta Thriller – Read Deets

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Mehta wrote, "Some of my favourite people are on a mission! Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi."

Dedh Bigha Zameen also stars Khushali Kumar opposite Pratik.

