Pratik Sehajpal-Kashika Kapoor Controversy: Actor Pratik Sehajpal rose to prominence with the reality TV show The Bigg Boss 15. The actor, who was also seen in MTV Love School, is known for landing in trouble. Pratik is embroiled in a feud with his co-star Kashika Kapoor after she claimed that he had parts of her scenes cut from their music video together. Here is everything you need to about the ongoing controversy of Tu Laut Aa‘s actors’Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Wears Karan Kundrra's Mom's Gold Bangle in Viral Video, #TejRan Fans Call it Proof of Roka

Pratik Sehajpal-Kashika Kapoor controversy: Everything you need to know

What is Pratik Sehajpal-Kashika Kapoor’s controversy all about?

During the press conference for their latest song video, ‘Tu Laut Aa,’ Pratik Sehajpal and Kashika Kapoor made headlines. Kashika had claimed that Pratik wanted to have her scenes erased from the music video, and when she tried to clarify the situation by saying that it was only a publicity stunt, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant became enraged and attempted to leave the press conference. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Confirms Roka With Tejasswi Prakash And TejRan Fans Can't Keep Calm, See Reactions

Pratik Sehajpal on Kashika Kapoor’s allegations:

According to Kashika, Pratik allegedly had several of her scenes from their Tu Laut Aa music video deleted, to which he responded with a tweet. The tweet read, “Bhai main kya bolun (what do I even say). I’m a hardworking man who believes in lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na (I shall be the sole owner of my fate, and my hard effort will be rewarded.)!” Also Read - 'Who Would Not Like Attention': Tejasswi Prakash on Getting All The Attention When Stepping Out With BF Karan Kundrra

Pratik Sehajpal-Kashika Kapoor’s controversial video of the press conference:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check Pratik Sehajpal tweet:

Bhai main kya bolun. I’m a hardworking man who believes In lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) April 12, 2022

Kashika Kapoor’s sarcastic remark to Pratik Sehajpal’s tweet:

Kashika quickly replied to Pratik’s tweet with the screengrab of her Instagram story on Twitter, “Is that why you got my scenes deleted and yours increased last night? You told people at the studio not to tell me and keep the final cut that has very few of my scenes so my expressions do not come out. You told the team ‘Kashika is overshadowing me’. Really? That is why I could not sleep so I could get back my scenes to the final cut. I do not pay people to cut down on my screen presence, the way you paid them to cut down on my scenes (sic).”

Check Kashika Kapoor’s response:

Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli and other that came in support of Pratik Sehajpal:

Pratik’s friends from the industry including Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, and Andy among others flocked to Twitter to express their love and support for him.

Karan Kundrra

Karan took to his Twitter and wrote, “On what basis has@realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..” He continued his tweet, saying, “Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!”

Check Karan Kundrra’s tweet for Pratik Sehajpal:

On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 13, 2022

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz came out in support of Pratik and asked him to stay positive. His tweet read,” Been through, done that. All ill say is stay positive, keep working hard and whats yours aint nobody can take away. Keep hustling my G.”

Check Umar Riaz’s tweet for Pratik Sehajpal:

Been through, done that. All ill say is stay positive, keep working hard and whats yours aint nobody can take away. Keep hustling my G. 💪 https://t.co/XVwuVeREKo — Umar Riaz (@realumarriaz) April 12, 2022

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli came out in support of Pratik with these encouraging words, “He comes with no wrapping only charming bows. He is who He is, from his head to his toes. He tends to get loud when speaking his mind. He is on point, always there for every kind. I vouch for @realsehajpal

do you? #PratikSehajpal”

Check Nikki Tamboli’s tweet for Pratik Sehajpal:

He comes with no wrapping only charming bows.

He is who He is, from his head to his toes.

He tends to get loud when speaking his mind.

He is on point, always there for every kind.

I vouch for @realsehajpal do you? ❤️#PratikSehajpal — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 12, 2022

VJ Andy

VJ Andy defended Pratik by saying he would never do anything for publicity. He tweeted, “We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn’t need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is. Best way to answer is to ignore her completely. #PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI.”

Check VJ Andy’s tweet for Pratik Sehajpal:

We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn’t need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is.

Best way to answer is to ignore her completely.#PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) April 12, 2022

Whose side are you in the Pratik Sehajpal-Kashika Kapoor controversy? Let us know!