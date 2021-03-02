Late TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, died by suicide on April 1, 2016. She was found hanging from the fan in her house in Bangur Nagar, Mumbai, leaving her family, friends and fans in utter shock. Her friends from the industry and her parents blamed her boyfriend and TV actor Rahul Raj Singh for the suicide. Reports also suggested that Pratyusha was 2 months pregnant with Rahul’s child. Recently, TOI got in touch with Rahul Raj Singh and it is reported that he has finally moved on in his life and got married to actor Saloni Sharma. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler March 2, 2021: Jethalal, Champaklal Change Their Mind of Selling Ancestral Land

When Rahul was asked about embracing parenthood, he said he wants to become a father but is waiting for the right time as he doesn’t want his child to be part of his hard times. He said, “Like anyone else even I wish to live a happy life. I also want to overcome my loss and move on with happy memories. No one wants pain and sadness in life. I’m married for two year but still waiting for the right time to start a family. My parents and wife have a lot of hope in me. And I want to keep them happy as they supported me in my hard times. They trusted me. I wish to become a dad, especially when I read about others or see my friends enjoying that happy phase of parenthood with their kids. But I feel till the time I don’t prove myself, I’ll have to wait as I don’t want my children to be part of all the bad times in my life. But again, I can’t be selfish so I feel it will be my wife’s decision too about when to have kids. But abhi time hai.” Also Read - Inside Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Plush Home: Amazing View Of Mumbai Skyline, in-House Bar, Classy Chandelier and More



Rahul Raj Singh back in 2016 was accused for his girlfriend Pratyusha’s death. He was charged in abetment of suicide. Rahul further added: “I’m waiting for the day Karma punishes Kamya, and Vikas and all those who misused the situation for their own benefits. And the day is not far. Vikas is already paying for his (bad) karma as he himself revealed a lot in the show, if that’s true.”

He concluded by saying thank you to his wife for being on his side in all the highs and lows of his life.