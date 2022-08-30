Pregnant Alia Bhatt in All-Black: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is making waves for all the right reasons! From delivering back-to-back hits like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings to marrying her childhood crush and actor Ranbir Kapoor and expecting a baby. The parents-to-be will share the screen space together in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra are rigorously promoting their film. Amidst all this, mom-to-be Alia was spotted in all black prioritising comfort.Also Read - Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Mesmerizes in Bell Sleeves Wrap Dress With Polka Dot

Pregnant Alia Bhatt is impressing the fashion gods with her maternity looks and they’re impressed yet again! The Raazi actor was spotted wearing a black shirt that was loosely fitted along with stretchy leggings, giving it a very understated appearance. In order to keep the look casual, she chose light makeup and left her hair loose. Also Read - Brahmastra: RRR Actor Jr NTR to Join Ranbir-Alia at Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

Fans showered immense love and gratitude to the mom-to-be. They hailed Alia Bhatt for working during pregnancy. One of the users wrote, “God bless her child,” along with heart emojis. Another user wrote, “Very beautiful dear.” While several others called her pregnancy glow unreal.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen alongside her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part 1. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Reportedly, Ayan Mukherji’s film has a special appearance by SRK and Deepika Padukone. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara and the Hollywood flick Heart of Stone in her pipeline.

