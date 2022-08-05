Alia Bhatt Pregnancy: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt on Friday stepped out for her routine check up at a clinic in Bandra,Mumbai. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi outside clinic, Alia looked lovely in her mustard kurta that she paired with a white plazzo. The ‘Darlings’ actress was also sporting a white face mask owing to the pandemic situation. She later visited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office and was clicked by the paps at the entry.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Celesti Bairagey Bags a Film 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' - All Thanks to The Actress

Alia who is in the initial stage of her pregnancy didn’t stop to pose for the paps and headed straight inside. The pregnancy glow on face and her growing baby bump was also visible as she stepped out of her car.

Check out pics of Alia Bhatt outside clinic:

On a related note, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony, within two months of her dreamy wedding, she delighted fans with the ‘good news’ of their baby announcement. Alia took to Instagram to share the happy news with a picture of her and Ranbir from the sonography room, she wrote in caption: “Our baby………. Coming soon.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated film, Darlings, co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew is released today. The film is streaming on OTT platform Netflix and it got rave reviews from both audience and critics alike.