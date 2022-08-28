Pregnant Bipasha Basu Caresses Her Baby Bump: Bipasha Basu is the new mama-to-be as fans are super excited about the diva all set to embrace motherhood soon. Her viral post-pregnancy shoot with hubby Karan Singh Grover was loved for being aesthetically shot and depicting the joy of parenthood. A few days back Karan had sung a song to his wife’s pregnant belly. Now, Bipasha has posted another video on her Instagram handle where she looks gorgeous in a green outfit. The actor can be seen caressing her baby bump in the video and netizens are all hearts at the oh-so-emotional clip. Bipasha captioned her post as “❤️ #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #grateful #blessed.”Also Read - Bipasha Basu Shares Cute Video of Hubby Karan Singh Grover Singing to Her Baby Bump, Fans go 'Awww' - Watch Viral Video

BIPASHA BASU SHOWERED WITH PRAISE BY FANS AND FOLLOWERS

The cute video of the actor that promotes body positivity and the emotion of maternity was hailed by her fans and followers. Author and wellness coach Deanne Pandey commented on Bipasha's post "😍😍😍😍😍." Actor Arti Singh wrote, "Babyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ JAI MATA dI ❤️." A fan commented "glowing 🧿❤️ may this baby be blessed always 🤲🏼@bipashabasu." Another fan wrote, "Take care mam ❤️😍🔥🙌."

Bipasha tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The power couple are expecting their first baby as they announced the pregnancy last week.

