Pregnant Debina’s Happy Dance With Hubby Gurmeet: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all super-excited as the new parents-to-be. The couple shared their happiness with their fans and followers with their fun dance video. Debina had announced her second pregnancy last month. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their daughter Lianna Choudhary in April 2022. Gurmeet took to his Instagram handle and captioned his dance video with Debina as “Together we always create magic .#dance #reels #trending #wednesday #together #magic #gurmeetdebina #lovedance #love .@sk_click_a_world ‍ @makeupbyamrinfarooq.”

CHECK OUT GURMEET CHOUDHARY’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

NETIZENS HAIL DEBINA-GURMEET’S DANCING SKILLS

Debina and Gurmeet looked in a joyful mood as they performed together on the energetic dance beats. Fans adored the viral dance video of the power couple.”Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” A fan commented on the viral video “_gurmeet_fanclub @guruchoudhary @debinabon dance king and queen.” Another netizen wrote “Beautiful jodi .” A user also commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️so fantastic .”

While sharing the birth of Lianna in April Debina wrote on her social media post, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.”

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011.

