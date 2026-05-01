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Pregnant Deepika Padukone shoots with Shah Rukh Khan for King in Cape Town, leaked pics go viral, netizens say Iconic duo returns

Pregnant Deepika Padukone shoots with Shah Rukh Khan for King in Cape Town, leaked pics go viral, netizens say ‘Iconic duo returns’

Leaked set photos featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from the shoot of King in Cape Town have gone viral, drawing massive fan reactions online.

Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan (PC: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are once again grabbing headlines after leaked pictures from the sets of their upcoming film, King, surfaced online. The duo, who were shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, were seen together in what appears to be an emotional and visually rich sequence. The images have quickly gone viral, sparking excitement among fans who have long admired their on-screen chemistry. Many social media users are already calling it a major reunion moment in Indian cinema as the two stars were last seen together in Jawan.

Deepika and SRK spotted shooting in Cape Town

In the leaked set photos, Deepika Padukone is seen embracing her pregnancy glow while dressed in a flowing kaftan-style outfit. Her hair is left open in soft curls and she appears relaxed and happy during the shoot. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is seen in a stylish black and white outfit paired with navy trousers giving his signature charismatic look.

The highlight of the visuals is the two stars holding hands while walking on set, surrounded by crew members. Another image shows Deepika in a floral gown walking beside Shah Rukh, who is seen in a printed shirt with salt and pepper hair, adding a mature look to his character.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s King has already earned Rs 250 crore before release. Here’s how

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Fans react to the viral leaked pictures

The internet quickly reacted to the images with overwhelming excitement. Comments flooded social media celebrating the reunion of the iconic pair. Some fans wrote “Even after so many years, they still look like a dream pair and beautiful.”

Another user said “Megastar #ShahRukhKhan & #DeepikaPadukone spotted shooting for the biggest action spectacle #King. Just one glimpse of their look and it already screams ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER” while another reaction read “The look the charm the BLOCKBUSTER pair is back”

See viral reactions of fans over Deepika and SRK’s viral video here

not ready for another shah rukh khan deepika padukone tragic love story #King pic.twitter.com/C2DH8qb4sQ — Raj (@idfcwau) May 1, 2026

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan confirms December 24, 2026, release for King; Teases high-octane action – Watch

About the film King and its mega star cast

King is directed by Siddharth Anand and is expected to release on December 24 2026. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a major action role alongside Deepika Padukone. It also stars Suhana Khan making her theatrical debut along with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma and Rani Mukerji in important roles. The project is being mounted on a large scale and is already being described as one of the most awaited films of the coming years.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Apart from King, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Raaka opposite Allu Arjun directed by Atlee. The film is expected to release in 2027 and will feature several other popular names including Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

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