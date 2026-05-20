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Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted shooting in Bengaluru after wrapping Shah Rukh Khans King schedule in Cape Town- Watch

Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted shooting in Bengaluru after wrapping Shah Rukh Khan’s King schedule in Cape Town- Watch

A fresh video featuring Deepika Padukone has been circulating widely on social media as fans react to the actress balancing work commitments amid ongoing buzz around her upcoming projects.

Deepika Padukone in Bangalore for ad shoot (PC: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is once again making headlines after new videos from Bengaluru surfaced online showing the actress busy with work during her pregnancy. The actress who recently announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh was spotted filming for a new advertisement in the city. Fans were quick to share clips from the shoot across social media platforms, where Deepika looked cheerful, energetic and fully involved in the project. Her latest appearance has once again sparked admiration among fans who praised the actress for balancing her professional commitments smoothly during this phase of her life.

What was Deepika Padukone shooting in Bengaluru?

According to reports, Deepika Padukone was filming an advertisement campaign in Bengaluru for Hilton, where she serves as a global ambassador. In the viral behind-the-scenes videos, the actress was seen wearing a stylish blue pantsuit while interacting with the crew members on set. The actress appeared relaxed and playful during the shoot and several moments from the set quickly started trending online.

Fans especially loved seeing Deepika’s natural and fun side in the leaked clips. Many social media users reacted positively with comments praising her confidence style and dedication to work during pregnancy.

Also read: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy with cute post, set to welcome second baby with Ranveer Singh- See pic

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Watch viral video of Deepika Padukone here

Deepika Padukone was seen shooting for hilton in banglore pic.twitter.com/VI5G0XfV62 — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) May 19, 2026

Deepika’s recent shoot schedule with Shah Rukh Khan

The Bengaluru sighting comes only days after Deepika reportedly wrapped an important shooting schedule for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town. The upcoming film has already become one of the most talked about projects because it brings Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika together once again after several successful films.

Reports about the duo shooting key scenes in Cape Town had surfaced recently and fans were excited to hear updates from the international schedule. Their on screen pairing continues to remain one of the most popular combinations in Bollywood which has increased excitement around the film.

[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/yOTaaiGt3J — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) April 30, 2026

Also read: Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: A look at 6 controversies of the Pathaan actress that once had everyone talking

What do we know about King?

King is expected to feature an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. The film is especially significant for Suhana Khan as it marks her theatrical debut after her first appearance in the Netflix film The Archies.

The project has been generating strong curiosity among movie fans ever since production updates started appearing online. Recently there were also discussions around leaked visuals from the film’s shoot which reportedly led to reactions from the director himself requesting fans not to circulate unauthorized footage.

What are Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects?

Apart from King, Deepika Padukone also has Raaka in her upcoming lineup. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and marks Deepika’s first collaboration with the actor. Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures the film is already creating buzz among fans of large scale commercial cinema.

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