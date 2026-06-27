Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot Maa Inti Bangaaram song ‘Thassadiya’ while battling morning sickness during filming

Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu continued shooting Maa Inti Bangaaram’s Thassadiya song amid morning sickness. The movie released in theatres on June 19.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/pregnant-samantha-ruth-prabhu-shot-maa-inti-bangaaram-song-thassadiya-while-battling-morning-sickness-during-filming-8458887/ Copy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PC -YouTube)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru and will soon take a break from acting for motherhood. Amid the happy news, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram revealed that Samantha had actually filmed part of the movie while she was pregnant. Fans saw Samantha dancing energetically in the song Thassadiya and performing with full energy on screen. But according to the film’s director, Nandini Reddy, things were not as easy behind the scenes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pregnancy journey in Maa Inti Bangaaram

Speaking on iDream Media’s YouTube channel, Nandini shared that she found out about Samantha’s pregnancy during the shoot of Thassadiya, which was filmed toward the end of production. Initially, the team thought Samantha was unwell because she wasn’t feeling good in the morning and assumed she might have a fever. Nandini recalled asking Samantha the next day if she had recovered. After a brief pause, Samantha revealed that she was pregnant and dealing with morning sickness during the early stage of her pregnancy.

The director said everyone became more careful after learning the news and made sure Samantha was comfortable during the remaining schedule. Fortunately, most of the physically demanding action scenes had already been completed before that. “I was very happy. I actually found out when we were shooting the Thassadiya song. It was almost towards the end of the shoot. They first told me that she wasn’t feeling well in the morning. We thought she must have a fever,” Reddy said.

Despite dealing with pregnancy symptoms, Samantha continued shooting and completed the film. The director further said, “The next day, I asked her if her fever had come down. At first, she didn’t say anything. A minute later, she said, actually, I’m carrying and suffering from morning sickness. It was during the early part of pregnancy. From there, we took care during the rest of the shoot. Luckily, the action portions were already shot”.

The song Thassadiya, composed by Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics by Rehman and vocals by Chinmayi Sripaada and Punya Selva, became popular among audiences. Choreographed by Pony Verma, the song features Samantha in a lively wedding celebration sequence.

Check Maa Inti Bangaaram’s box office collection

Meanwhile, Maa Inti Bangaaram has emerged as a box-office success and has reportedly collected over Rs 65.13 crore worldwide in its first 8 days of theatrical release. The film collected roughly Rs 44.18 crore (gross) in India. The international gross has climbed past Rs 18.30 crore, showing significant appeal in global markets. It officially crossed the Rs 50 crore milestone during its opening weekend and is tracking to be Samantha’s biggest solo theatrical success to date.

Samantha to take maternity break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced that she is expecting her first child and will soon take a break from work for motherhood. She shared the news during the success event of Maa Inti Bangaaram held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Samantha said that after completing her current commitments, she plans to step away from films for some time and focus on this new phase of her life.

The actress revealed that she will be going on maternity leave after Maa Inti Bangaaram and assured fans that the break is temporary. She added that she looks forward to returning to work after spending time with her family.

Her announcement received loud cheers and warm wishes from those present at the event. Samantha thanked everyone for their love, support and blessings, expressing gratitude for the encouragement she continues to receive from fans and well-wishers.