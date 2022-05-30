Sonam Kapoor has been one of Bollywood’s most popular divas on social media this year. The actor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, revealed that they are expecting their first child in March 2022. When Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March, she astonished her fans. Since then, the diva has released a number of maternity outfits that have gone viral on the internet. Sonam also recently published a picture on social media showing off her baby bump, which we all adore.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Looks Cute as She Rubs Belly in Adorable Wedding Anniversary-Mother’s Day Post By Anand Ahuja -Watch

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black bodycon dress that was comfortable and stylish. She styled her hair open and wore the dress with dark green sneakers. We were blown away by diva's style and her mirror selfie. This wasn't just any mirror selfie, though, as Sonam proudly displayed her gorgeous baby bump. The actor also implied that she is on top of maternity fashion and is acing her pregnancy wear.

Checkout Sonam Kapoor’s flaunting her baby bump in mirror selfie:

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March. The actor took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

On professional Front, Sonam was recently seen in the film AK vs AK, in which she played herself. The Netflix film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, stars her father, actor Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She is currently preparing to feature in Shoma Makhija’s murder thriller Blind opposite Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor’s Latest picture? Cute right!