Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor who is in her last trimester is all set for a star-studded baby shower ahead of the child-birth. Sonam who previously had a baby shower with her close friends in London in June end, returned to Mumbai last week along with her husband Anand Ahuja. And now the actress' parents- Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are all set to host a grand baby shower at Sonam's maternal aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandstand Bandra named Rockdale, reports Pinkvilla.

The report further adds that the bohemian-themed baby shower will take place on coming Sunday i.e. July 17 with the who's who of Bollywood attending and blessing the expecting couple Sonam & Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower in London

The Pinkvilla report also revealed the names of popular celebs for the evening, the star-studded guestlist includes: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Apart from this, Sonam's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah will also join in the celebrations.

Going by the star-studded guestlist, looks like Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming baby shower is going to be a starry affair.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor’s actor-father Anil Kapoor opened up about being a grandfather. In an interview, Anil had said, “I have enjoyed every phase of my life and I’ve always gone on the front foot. When I went to get married, everybody said, ‘don’t get married, it’s too early for you to get married’, but I got married. When I had children, everybody was, ‘you know, it’s too early to have children’ but I had my children. The children grew up with me and became my friends. And I knew I had to do what I did because the film career is just part of me, it’s not my whole life.”

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Blind, which also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same name.