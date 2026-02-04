Home

Entertainment

Preity Zinta backs Celina Jaitly amid her brothers detention case, urges her not to lose hope: Stay strong

Preity Zinta backs Celina Jaitly amid her brother’s detention case, urges her not to lose hope: ‘Stay strong’

Preity Zinta supoorts Celina Jaitly amid brother’s detention case. Read what she said.

Preity Zinta backs Celina Jaitly amid her brother’s detention case, urges her not to lose hope: ‘Stay strong’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, legal troubles and controversies are nothing new. However, some cases draw attention when major names are involved. One such similar case happened with actor Celina Jaitly whose brother has been reportedly detained in Dubai for an extended period. As per fresh developments, court recently permitted the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent her brother. This update soon created a buzz online, with fellow actor Preity Zinta also stepping forward to show her support during what appears to be a challenging time for Celina.

Delhi High Court steps in

Actor Celina Jaitly on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi High Court’s order permitting the appointment of a UAE-based legal firm to represent her brother, Major (retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in Dubai for the past 18 months. As per fresh reports, the court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to legal firm Al Maree Partners so they can represent him in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. What’s also good is that the law firm is ready to handle the matter free of cost.

The name of the firm was suggested by the actor’s counsel, Raghav Kacker, assisted by Advocates Madhav Agrawal and Suradhish Vats. It was submitted that the legal team willing to represent Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly is providing its services free of charge (pro bono) and has independently obtained the case details.

Celina pens an emotional note

After this news came, Celina took to her Instagram and expressed gratitude for the court’s decision. She wrote, “Today Hon’ble High Court of Delhi stepped in to Restore a Soldier’s Right. After months of relentless effort, I have secured legal representation for my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.) held in the UAE for more than 16 months.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She further highlighted the role of authorities and her legal team in pushing the matter forward. Concluding her note with hope, Celina added, “Together, with the steadfast support of the MEA, I truly believe we’ll bring back our soldier who gave his entire youth in service to our nation.”

Preity Zinta extends support

Soon the news spread like wildfire, receiving massive reactions online. With many fans reacting, actor Preity Zinta also publicly voiced her encouragement for Celina. In the comments section, Preity left a heartfelt message that read, “All the best babe. So happy things are moving in the right direction. Stay strong and done lose faith (red heart emoticons).”

Responding warmly, Celina replied, “love you PZ to the moon and back …”

Allegations mentioned in the petition

As per Celina’s petition, her brother had been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024. She also said that despite more than a year having passed, the Centre had failed to obtain even basic information about his welfare or legal status.

With the new order by the High Court, there has been a renewed sense of hope for the family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.