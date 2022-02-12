The 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru, which will be held on February 12 and 13, will be missed by Bollywood celebrity and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta. She told her fans that she won’t be able to fly to Bengaluru since she won’t be able to travel from the United States to India without leaving her twins alone at home. Prior to the IPL 2022 auction, the celebrity uploaded a cute selfie with one of her twins. As she prepared to watch the auction on TV, she laughed about her baby substituting the red IPL auction paddle this year.Also Read - Preity Zinta Goes Down Memory Lane, Appreciates Salman Khan And The Entire Team of Maine Pyar Kiya

Sharing a post on her Instagram account, Kal Ho Na Ho star captioned her post, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting (sic).” Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kareena-Saif To Kapil-Ginni, Celebs Who Were Blessed With Babies This Year

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity is seen in a relaxed pose in the photo, holding her baby near to her before the event. Fans dropped heart emoji on her post, while some of the users wished good health for her babies.

In November 2021, the actor and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed Gia and Jai into the world via surrogacy. Since then, she’s been enjoying hours with them. While Preity has yet to unveil the faces of her children to the public, her followers have been expressing their best wishes to the new parents.