Preity Zinta Goes Down Memory Lane: There's something about the songs, the characters, and the simple notions in the '90s that makes you wistful for simpler times. When is the best time to engage with these iconic films? The weekends, of course. Preity Zinta recently shared her weekend plans, which included watching an old film featuring an old friend. She was seen swooning about the 1989 classic hit 'Maine Pyar Kiya' in an Instagram story she shared. The actor was watching the film on TV and had a little snippet taped from it.

Sharing the story, Preity Zinta gave a glimpse of her weekend plans as she went down memory lane. Veer Zara fame wrote, "Going down memory lane with Maine Pyar Kiya. She then went on to appreciate Salman Khan and the rest of the cast and crew for their excellent work on the film. She continued, "@beingsalmankhan All you guys did such a great job (sic)."

Take a look:

The actor, who last appeared in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, has been away from the industry for quite some time. While in her personal life, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins into the world via surrogacy in November. The little ones’ names are Jai and Gia. Since the birth of her child, she’s been preoccupied with her responsibilities as a mother.

