Preity Zinta moves Bombay High Court against Google, Meta, X over alleged AI deepfakes

Preity Zinta's legal team is seeking permanent injunctions to stop platforms from hosting the allegedly infringing content, along with monetary damages.

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Preity Zinta (PC - Instagram)

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta has moved the Bombay High Court over alleged misuse of her identity through AI-generated content circulating online. The court has now allowed her to formally file a civil suit against several major digital platforms, including Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc. and X Corp. According to an order passed by Justice Abhay Ahuja on June 16, Zinta can proceed with legal action over content she claims has violated her rights and damaged her public image.

The actress’ proposed lawsuit focuses on AI-generated deepfake videos, edited images, memes, AI chatbot personas and other manipulated digital content allegedly created and shared online using her identity.

Appearing on behalf of Zinta, advocate Rohan Kadam argued that such content was created, uploaded and made widely accessible to the public, resulting in infringement of her personality rights, copyright and moral rights.

Her legal team also told the court that although some of the companies involved are based outside Mumbai and the content was shared globally, Zinta’s professional and personal reputation is strongly connected to Mumbai, making the Bombay High Court the appropriate place to hear the matter.

The court noted that the allegedly infringing content was accessible worldwide. With permission now granted, Zinta can officially institute the civil suit.

Through the case, her legal team is seeking permanent injunctions to stop platforms from hosting the allegedly infringing content, along with monetary damages.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is preparing for her return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.