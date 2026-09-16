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Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty among new big members of Censor board as CBFC gets big upgrade

The Union Government has announced a newly reconstituted 18-member CBFC panel featuring Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: September 16, 2026, 8:31 PM IST
Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty among new big members of Censor board as CBFC gets big upgrade
Censor board new members

Mumbai: In a nationally significant development for the cinema world, the central government has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 18 members for a three-year term, including big names from Bollywood like Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Notified under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, the members will serve a three-year tenure.

Reconstituted CBFC: Full list

The newly reconstituted CBFC comprises:

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  1. Vinod Anupam
  2. Manoj Joshi
  3. Abhishek Jain
  4. Ricky Kej
  5. Priyadarshan
  6. Suniel Shetty
  7. Hansraj Hans
  8. Supriya Yarlagadda
  9. Yatindra Mishra
  10. Roopali Ganguly
  11. Preity Zinta
  12. Neela Madhab Panda
  13. Pankaj Tripathi
  14. Prosenjit Chatterjee
  15. Pallavi Joshi
  16. Nishigandha Wad
  17. Waman Kendre
  18. Ramesh Patange

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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