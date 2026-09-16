Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty among new big members of Censor board as CBFC gets big upgrade

The Union Government has announced a newly reconstituted 18-member CBFC panel featuring Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan.

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Censor board new members

Mumbai: In a nationally significant development for the cinema world, the central government has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 18 members for a three-year term, including big names from Bollywood like Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Roopali Ganguly, Pallavi Joshi and Prosenjit Chatterjee. Notified under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, the members will serve a three-year tenure.

Reconstituted CBFC: Full list

The newly reconstituted CBFC comprises: