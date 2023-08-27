Home

Preity Zinta recently dedicated an emotional post to her father-in-law Jon Swindle's on his demise.

Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Father-in-Law: Preity Zinta is loved by one and all for her bubbly and heartwarming persona. The actress who took a prolonged sabbatical from Bollywood keeps treating her fans and followers with happy family pictures on social media. Preity is married to Gene Goodenough. The couple are parents to twins. In 2021, they embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son and daughter named Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough respectively. Preity and gene tied the knot at a private ceremony in 2016. Preity recently took to her Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt note dedicated to her late father-in-law.

PREITY ZINTA SHARES THROWBACK PICTURE WIH LATE FATHER-IN-LAW:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

PREITY ZINTA SHARES EMOTIONAL POST DEDICATED TO HER LATE FATHER-IN-LAW

She captioned her post as, “Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun. Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family 🙏The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace 💔 #RIP #RIPJonSwindle #fatherinlaw #Omshanti.” Preity’s best friend Sussane commented, “🙏🏼🙏🏼so sorry to you and Gene for your loss pree.. May his soul rest in eternal peace🤲🏻🧡.” While Celina Jaitly wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and Gene. What a lovely photograph exudes so much love.” Beauty influencer Shagun Khanna commented, “I’m so so sorry for your loss , our deepest condolences 🙏🏻🙏🏻.” Sussane’s sister Farah Khan Ali wrote, “May his soul RIP and May you and Gene find strength in this moment of grief 🙏.”

May the departed sould rest in peace.

Preity made her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She was last seen in her home production Ishqk in Paris.

