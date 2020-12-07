Actors Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta have shared their take on the farmers’ protests. PeeCee endorsed a tweet by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and called for their concerns about the center’s new agricultural laws to be addressed urgently. She wrote: “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later”, quoting a tweet by Dosanjh in Punjabi. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Is A Boss Lady In A ‘Super Power Suit’ By Kaushik Velendra For Fashion Awards

Priyanka Chopra's tweet is in the favour of the farmers who are protesting at the borders against three farm bills.

On the other hand, Preity Zinta took to her Twitter and shared a few pictures of the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders. She wrote, "My heart goes out to 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha."

Today is the 12th day of the protest and farmers have blocked all the borders of Delhi and they have also called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday i.e. December 8. A Nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers as the fifth round of talks between Centre and leaders of the farmer groups remained inconclusive. The government has called another meeting on Wednesday, in a bid to pacify the farmers and end the deadlock over the new agriculture laws.

Apart from these two actors, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra have also lent their support to the farmers. Diljit Dosanjh personally visited Delhi to be a part of the protest. He donated a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore to the farmers for the purchase of warm clothes and blankets.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.