Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta has committed suicide. The 25-year-old took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday, May 25 night at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Preksha reportedly left a suicide note where she mentioned the reason to end her life. As per reports, Preksha went into depression due to a lack of work amid the lockdown. After TV actor Karan Kundra mourned the demise of Preksha, other stars such as Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna, Divya Agarwal, Richa Tiwari mourned her death and posted heart-warming notes remembering the actor. Also Read - Preksha Mehta Suicide: Police Recovers Suicide Note, ‘Mere Toote Huye Sapno ne Mere Confidence ka Dam Tod Diya Hai’

Surbhi Chandna wrote, “Devastating”. Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Heard another actor committed suicide. Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta”. Meanwhile, Divya shared a picture of Preksha on her Instagram stories and said, “Suicide is not an option, guys. I know life is difficult, fight it. RIP girl.” Also Read - Karan Kundra Mourns Death of Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta, Says 'You Were Too Young, Had Entire Life Ahead'

Actor Richa Tiwari mourned Preksha’s death on Instagram, saying: “Chehre ki hasee ke peeche aisa bohot kuch chhupa hota hai jise har koi nahi samajh sakta. Preksha ka aakhri status tha – ‘sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana’. Humein mental health ke liye bhi utna hi jagrut hona hoga jitna ki hum physical health ke liye hote hai. Humare MPSD parivaar ki ek sadasya ab nahi rahi (Not everyone can understand the pain that is hidden behind a smile.” Also Read - Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide at Her Residence in Indore, Shares Spine Chilling Message Just Before Her Death

Preksha’s Meri Durga co-star Shrishti Jain mourned her death. Speaking exclusively to India TV, she said, “I know these are very tough times for all of us, each and every human being is going through this, some of us are lucky enough to be able to be safe in our house. Let us all pray for the well being of those who are trying to reach their home. Please stay strong, prayers for everyone”.

Preksha Mehta’s last few social media posts hint at mental agony she was going through. In her last Instagram story, Preksha wrote: “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana”.

Apart from Crime Patrol, Preksha has appeared in TV soaps like Meri Durga and Laal Ishq.

This is the second suicide by a TV actor during the ongoing lockdown when all shooting activity has come to a halt for two months now. A few days ago, actor Manmeet Grewal took his life by hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai home. Reportedly, the actor was in a financial crisis and had run into huge debts.