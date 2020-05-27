Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta hung herself from a ceiling fan on Monday night, May 25 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports, the 25-year-old actor was suffering from depression due to overthinking and lack of work post-COVID-19 lockdown. The police has recovered a one-page-long suicide note and shared it with TOI. The note speaks of her pain and anguish. Rajeev Bhadoriya, inspector from Heera Nagar police station told TOI, “A one-page suicide note was found in Preksha’s room, wherein she wrote about how she tried hard to stay positive through these times but couldn’t. The note said- ‘Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon’. She had been very depressed about not getting work.” Also Read - Karan Kundra Mourns Death of Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta, Says 'You Were Too Young, Had Entire Life Ahead'

Even Preksha’s cousin who lives nearby spoke to TOI. She said, “Preksha was a vibrant girl since childhood, but lately she had been very quiet. Last night, the family was playing cards, but Preksha was sitting alone on the steps of the house. My chachi (Preksha’s mother) even asked her if she was okay, but she said she was fine. Around 10 pm Preksha went to her room upstairs and posted the message on her Instagram. The next morning when chachi went to wake her up for yoga, she found her room locked and called others to help open the door. Once inside, they found Preksha hanging from the ceiling fan.” Also Read - Crime Patrol Actor Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide at Her Residence in Indore, Shares Spine Chilling Message Just Before Her Death

Just before committing suicide, Preksha shared a message on Instagram stories that read, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana (sic).” The death news of Preksha Mehta has come as a shock to everyone and actor Karan Kundra also mourned the demise of Preksha. He expressed his thoughts on mental illness.

May her soul rest in peace!