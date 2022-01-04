Mumbai: After testing positive for Covid on Monday, veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma were taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, the prominent pulmonologist who is caring for the Chopras, both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are responding well to the treatment.Also Read - Omicron Upends Return to US Schools and Workplaces

Based on how well they are recuperating, the couple is expected to be discharged in a day or two. Prem Chopra’s wife Uma is a fashion designer. She is the younger sister of the late Raj Kapoor’s wife, the late Krishna Kapoor. Prem Chopra and Uma tied the knot in 1969. Also Read - After Mumbai, Thane Decides To Close Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31

In the recent past, a number of Bollywood celebrities have shared the news of their being diagnosed with Covid-19. Earlier on Monday, John Abraham, who tested positive along with his wife Priya Runchal, took to Instagram to inform his followers about his health condition. Also Read - Bengaluru Civic Body Sets Up 24X7 Control Rooms For Info on COVID, Check BBMP Helpline Numbers For All Zones

Other celebrities who have tested positive include Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, and Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

(With inputs from IANS)