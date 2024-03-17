Home

Premalu Continues to Dominate Box Office in Telugu States, Earns Rs 104 Cr Overall

The Malayalam romantic comedy 'Premalu,' featuring Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 3 crores.

Premalu is making history in the Malayalam cinema. The movie has swiftly captivated its audience not just in the Malayalam cinema, but in Telugu cinemas too. Helmed by Girish AD the film features K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in leading roles. Also, the film has recently made its debut in the Telugu language. Premalu, which was made under a budget of Rs 3 crore, has now racked Rs 100-crore mark, and it is hailed as India’s biggest blockbuster in 2024.

According to a report by 123Telugu, the movie sold over 34,000 tickets in the past 24 hours alone. Premalu has exceeded the remarkable $225K milestone at the US box office, demonstrating its broad appeal internationally. The Telugu rendition continues its strong momentum, ensuring continued excitement for its audience.

Apart from Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Premalu also features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, and Althaf Salim in an ensemble cast, with a special cameo by Mathew Thomas. The movie is produced by Vikram and Pushpa star Fahadh Faasil.

Premalu Box Office Collection

The film was originally released in Malayalam language. Due to an impressive performance, the Telugu version of the film was released on March 8. The movie went on to collect Rs 51 crores in just 31 days. Also, according to a report by Sacnilk.com, the movie garnered Rs 49.62 crore from Kerala and Rs 1.43 crore from Telugu states.

Produced with a reported budget of Rs 3 crores, the film, according to Sacniilk, has amassed Rs 104 crores globally. The Tamil edition debuted on March 15, and its favourable reception is expected to further boost the earnings.

Premalu OTT Release

According to media reports, Premalu will premier on Dinsey+Hotstar on March 29, 2024. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be done by the makers of the film or the OTT platform.

