Home

Entertainment

Premalu OTT Release Details: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Romantic-Comedy Starring Naslen

Premalu OTT Release Details: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Romantic-Comedy Starring Naslen

Premalu OTT Release: The romantic comedy has won hearts ever since it was released. Now, it is expected that the Premalu will be released on a OTT platform this month.

The recent release of the Malayalam film Premalu has received massive appreciation at the box office. The movie which was released on February 24, 2024, is now expected to premiere on the OTT platform. According to reports, the movie will be premiered on Disney Plus. Helmed by Girish AD, the movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. The romantic comedy featured Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Mathew Thomas, and Sangeet Pratap in key roles.

Now, according to movie analyst Christopher Kanagaraj, the film will reportedly hit the OTT platform on March 29, 2024. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Meanwhile, Premalu has dominated the box office but also captivated the audience because of the good humour and the exceptional heartwarming storyline. Interestingly, the movie has garnered over Rs 50 crores in India alone. Needless to say, the movie has already been called the blockbuster.

Meanwhile, in the Telugu-speaking regions, the movie has received huge accolades and popularity. The movie garnered a massive collection of Rs 1.43 crores within just 31 days, as per the reports of the Sacnilk website. After taking the box office by storm in Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the movie is set to release in Tamil language at the big screens on March 15.

The news was shared by director and producer Dileesh Pothan through an Instagram post, “Premalu Tamil in theatres from tomorrow (sic).”

Take a look here:

According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, and now the film is inching towards Rs 150 crore worldwide. The movie was released on February 09, 2024, on the big screens and is still continuing to run across India. Further, the grooving soundtrack of the film is created by Vishnu Vijay.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.