Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, dies at 27

Presley Gerber dies: Presley Gerber, the son of American supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. Here's what we know about the model's death and his life.

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Presley Gerber (PC: Instagram)

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. Presley, who followed his mother into modelling and built a career of his own, died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at the age of 27. The news has come as a shock to those who had followed his journey, both on and off the runway. Presley Gerber’s family has now asked for privacy as they deal with the loss, while further details surrounding his death remain limited.

Presley Gerber dies at 27

Presley Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His death was confirmed by a representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who requested privacy for the family during this painful time.

TMZ was the first to report the news. A representative for Presley’s mother, Cindy Crawford; father, Rande Gerber and sister, Kaia Gerber, told PEOPLE, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

As of now, the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Reports have noted that an autopsy is pending, so details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unconfirmed. It is important not to draw conclusions about the cause until official information is released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber)

Presley was born on July 2, 1999, in Beverly Hills and was the elder child of Cindy and Rande. He was also the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Presley Gerber cause of death

Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, while at a rehabilitation facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Authorities have not yet determined or publicly disclosed the cause of death, as of now. An autopsy is still pending, and additional details are expected once the medical examination is done, according to the latest reports.

Presley Gerber struggled with mental health

In recent years, Presley Gerber became increasingly open about his experiences with depression, panic attacks, addiction, and recovery. He launched a series called “Mental Health Mondays”, where he spoke about his experiences and encouraged people struggling with similar issues to seek support.

Speaking on the Studio 22 podcast, he said, “Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber)

He further explained, “Mental health is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it,” he continued. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

His sister Kaia Gerber also recently spoke about her brother’s long struggle with addiction in a Vogue interview, describing his openness about his experiences as something that helped bring difficult conversations into the open.

Presley is survived by his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister, Kaia Gerber. His family’s representative has asked for privacy as they grieve his death.