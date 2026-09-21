Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, dies at 27

Presley Gerber dies: Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. Here's what we know about the model's death and his life in the spotlight.

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Presley Gerber (PC: Instagram)

The fashion world is mourning the loss of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. Presley, who followed his mother into modelling and built a career of his own, died on Sunday, September 20, at the age of 27. The news has come as a shock to those who had followed his journey, both on and off the runway. His family has now asked for privacy as they deal with the loss, while further details surrounding his death remain limited.

Presley Gerber dies at 27

Presley Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His death was confirmed by a representative for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who requested privacy for the family during what they described as a “very difficult and painful time”.

TMZ was first to report the news. A representative for Presley’s mother, Cindy Crawford; father, Rande Gerber and sister, Kaia Gerber, told PEOPLE, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

As of now, the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Reports have noted that an autopsy is pending, so details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unconfirmed. It is important not to draw conclusions about the cause until official information is released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber)

Presley was born on July 2, 1999, in Beverly Hills and was the elder child of Cindy and Rande. He was also the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

This is a developing story.