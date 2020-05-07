Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is having the best time in lockdown with her elder sister Sara Ali Khan. The Pataudi siblings are known to enjoy a great brother-sister bond and are also quite close to each other. Both Sara and Ibrahim keep fans well posted with their childhood and recent pictures with each other. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Misses Being Working Woman, Reveals She is Now 'Annoying Sister, Needy Daughter'

In the lockdown, Ibrahim is busy digging out old albums and sharing vintage pictures of him. After sharing his childhood pic where his hands were painted, he treated fans with a priceless childhood of himself with his sister Sara. Ibrahim took to Instagram to share the picture that he had dug out of his childhood albums. While he is seen wearing glasses and giving a sly look to the photographer of the picture, Sara is seen busy in some work as she is looking downwards.

Ibrahim further revealed the reason for his expressions in the caption and wrote, "The face I make when it's me who can bully Sara now."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.