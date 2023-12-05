Home

Prime Video Uploads the Trailer of Zakir Khan’s Stand-up Special, Mann Pasand- Watch Video

Prime Video Uploads the Trailer of Zakir Khan’s Stand-up Special, Mann Pasand- Watch Video

The teaser for famous comic artist Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Mann Pasand' official teaser was uploaded on a video streaming platform by Prime Video. Here's what we all know about the new teaser...

Zakir Khan’s next stand-up special, produced by OML, will have him narrating stories of his childhood friendships with boys, adult relationships with girls, and the disputes that erupted between them on one fateful vacation to Goa, all sprinkled with his signature humor. Beginning on December 7, 2023, Prime subscribers in India and 240 other countries will be able to watch Mann Pasand on Prime Video. Prime members in India can enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just Rs 1,499 a year.

Zakir Khan’s ‘Mann Pasand‘- Watch Teaser

The teaser for famous comic artist Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Mann Pasand, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories on December 7, was released today by Prime Video, India’s most popular entertainment destination. Mann Pasand is the newest member of the Prime membership. Here’s a video of Zakir Khan’s Special standup video:

The special set features one of India’s wittiest and most loved comedians as he entertains and takes the audience on a rib-tickling journey through the shamelessly hilarious anecdotes of his friendships, relationships, and life experiences. Zakir Khan aka Sakht Launda’, also made history by becoming the first Asian comedian to headline the Royal Albert Hall auditorium in its maiden show entirely in Hindi. Mann Pasand is a gift for comedy aficionados who will leave them wanting more, promising an unending session of pure unadulterated laughter.

Zakir said, “I am immensely grateful to the audience who watch, enjoy, and support my content. The overwhelming love and appreciation I receive is what drives me to make more and more people laugh through my performance and acts.”

He further added, “Artists are relentless in their pursuit to reach even more people, perform in front of larger audiences, and showcase their content on a global stage, which is extremely difficult, particularly in the case of stand-up artists. But thanks to Prime Video, this arduous journey became easier and possible for me with Comicstaan and Tathastu. And I am excited that my latest special, Mann Pasand, which is fresh, funny, and relatable, will be enjoyed by the audience in over 240 countries and territories.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.