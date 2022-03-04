Mumbai: Prime Video today released the intriguing trailer for the much-anticipated drama thriller Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, after stoking the audience’s excitement with its first look poster. The teaser immerses the spectator in the thrilling world of Jalsa, offering us a glimpse of what is to come in this highly engaging and riveting story.Also Read - Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah Starrer 'Jalsa' All Set To Release On Amazon Prime Video On March 18

The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you intrigued for more.

Check out the trailer here:



Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment), and Suresh Triveni. Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch this space for more updates!