Primetime: Who is Chris Hansen? Inside the life of journalist portrayed by Robert Pattinson in upcoming crime drama

Robert Pattinson is set to portray Chris Hansen in Primetime, a crime drama that explores the story of the journalist known for his controversial television investigations.

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Robert Pattinson becomes Chris Hansen for Primetime (PC: Twitter)

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is set to take on a challenging real-life role with A24’s upcoming crime drama Primetime. Known for his versatile performances, the actor will portray Chris Hansen, the journalist who became famous for hosting NBC’s controversial investigative series “To Catch a Predator.” The first trailer has already created excitement, showing Pattinson’s transformation into the television personality while exploring the rise of a journalist whose work sparked discussions about media ethics, crime reporting and public accountability.

Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen in Primetime

The trailer of Primetime introduces him as Chris Hansen during the period when the journalist gained national attention through To Catch a Predator. The trailer begins with a tense hidden-camera setup, showing a staged house environment where investigators monitor an interaction.

Soon, Hansen enters the scene and delivers the introduction that made him famous as the face of Dateline NBC. The sequence captures the dramatic style of the original series while giving viewers a glimpse into the pressure behind creating such an investigative programme. The trailer ends with a powerful moment where Hansen questions what could have happened without his involvement, hinting that the film will explore both his achievements and the controversies surrounding his career.

Who is Chris Hansen?

Chris Hansen is an American journalist best known for hosting To Catch a Predator, a special investigative segment that aired on NBC’s Dateline NBC between 2004 and 2007.

The series was created with support from online watchdog group “Perverted-Justice” and focused on exposing adults who attempted to meet minors after communicating with them online. Actors posing as teenagers interacted with these individuals and invited them to locations where hidden cameras recorded the encounters. Hansen would then confront them on camera before law enforcement became involved.

The show became one of NBC’s most successful programmes during its run and attracted millions of viewers. However, it also faced criticism from people who questioned whether the format focused more on entertainment than traditional investigative methods.

The controversy surrounding To Catch a Predator

The biggest controversy linked to the series came in 2006 during a sting operation in Murphy, Texas. The investigation involved Bill Conradt, an assistant district attorney who was targeted in the operation but did not arrive at the planned meeting location.

After the production team and police went to his home, Conradt died by suicide. His family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against NBC, which was eventually settled. The incident became a major discussion point about the methods used by the show and was later connected by some reports to the programme’s cancellation. Although NBC did not officially reveal the exact reason behind ending the series in 2008, the controversy remained one of the most discussed aspects of its legacy.

Chris Hansen’s career after To Catch a Predator

Even after the show’s conclusion, Chris Hansen continued working in investigative journalism. A 2025 documentary titled Predators looked back at the cultural impact of To Catch a Predator and featured Hansen discussing the show’s influence. He has also remained active through online platforms, including his YouTube channel and the series Takedown With Chris Hansen, continuing his focus on crime-related investigations.

See Primetime official trailer here

About Primetime

Written by Ajon Singh, Primetime is inspired by Luke Dittrich‘s 2007 Esquire article about the making of To Catch a Predator and the events that shaped its reputation.

Directed by documentary filmmaker Lance Oppenheim, the film marks his feature directorial debut. Along with Robert Pattinson, the cast includes Merritt Wever, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine. The movie will premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival before arriving on big screens on September 25.