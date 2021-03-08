Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared for a heavily touted interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was their first interview ever since they announced last year that they were taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the British Royal family. Soon after their interview aired on CBS in the United States, fans started comparing it with the Netflix series ‘The Crown’. Also Read - Meaning of Meghan Markle's Rs 3 Lakh Armani Dress From Oprah Winfrey's Interview

In the recent seasons of 'The Crown', the makers touched upon the rigidity and exclusivity of the royal family, particularly in their treatment of 'outsiders'. The series portrays the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and has by far aired four seasons of the Netflix series.

One user tweeted, "The Crown producers better be working overtime because this is where it's at. this is the season finale."

“Netflix better hires Meghan to play herself on The Crown”, tweeted another.

Another user wrote, “In conclusion, the British monarchy is even worse than they’re portrayed in The Crown.”

Here Are Some of The Reactions:

The writers of the Crown knowing that Season 5 just wrote itself#HarryandMeghanonOprah #OprahMeghanHarry #OprahHarryMeghan pic.twitter.com/g16gacoHtO — Candace Blessed 🙏👩‍🔬♥️ (@blessedcandace) March 8, 2021

Should probably try to sleep now but I’m wondering how Will and Kate did all that mental health awareness shit while their sister in law was contemplating suicide. #OprahHarryMeghan — ilona burton (@ilonacatherine) March 8, 2021

ngl i can’t wait for Tyler Perry Presents: Heavy Is the Crown — Hannah Giorgis | ሀና ጊዮርጊስ (@hannahgiorgis) March 8, 2021

Netflix executives knowing The Crown is getting that free promo #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/TbuBFgHiui — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) March 8, 2021

Writers and producers of The Crown watching this interview like #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/yvCgQpVlFx — Steve Gaizick (@Stever_Nation) March 8, 2021

The Producer of the crown on their way to negotiate with Meghan Markle and Harry now pic.twitter.com/ujN14Msh2f — Tierney & starboy (@babyface2000ad) March 8, 2021

Who is going to play Tyler Perry on The Crown — ABOLISH DA POLICE 🧛🏿‍♂️ (@israelizreal) March 8, 2021

netflix watching this interview taking notes for season 10 of The Crown

#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/Zv5mlDvCb9 — ⋆meg⋆ (@mfay_m) March 8, 2021

At this point, if you don’t watch The Crown…that’s on you. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 8, 2021



During the interview, Meghan revealed that she struggled to adjust to life behind the walls of Kensington Palace and was left feeling suicidal. She went on to say that she went to top officials within the institution’ and asked for help and to be allowed to ‘go somewhere to get help’ but she wasn’t allowed as it wouldn’t be a good move for her image. The royal couple even announced that they are expecting a baby daughter, which is due later this year. Meghan even talked about the enduring racist comments about their son Archie, who was not even born then, and how the institution denied security to the baby and not given him the royal title.