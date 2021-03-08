Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appeared for a heavily touted interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was their first interview ever since they announced last year that they were taking a step back from their duties as senior members of the British Royal family. Soon after their interview aired on CBS in the United States, fans started comparing it with the Netflix series ‘The Crown’. Also Read - Meaning of Meghan Markle's Rs 3 Lakh Armani Dress From Oprah Winfrey's Interview
In the recent seasons of 'The Crown', the makers touched upon the rigidity and exclusivity of the royal family, particularly in their treatment of 'outsiders'. The series portrays the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and has by far aired four seasons of the Netflix series.
One user tweeted, "The Crown producers better be working overtime because this is where it's at. this is the season finale."
“Netflix better hires Meghan to play herself on The Crown”, tweeted another.
Another user wrote, “In conclusion, the British monarchy is even worse than they’re portrayed in The Crown.”
Here Are Some of The Reactions:
During the interview, Meghan revealed that she struggled to adjust to life behind the walls of Kensington Palace and was left feeling suicidal. She went on to say that she went to top officials within the institution’ and asked for help and to be allowed to ‘go somewhere to get help’ but she wasn’t allowed as it wouldn’t be a good move for her image. The royal couple even announced that they are expecting a baby daughter, which is due later this year. Meghan even talked about the enduring racist comments about their son Archie, who was not even born then, and how the institution denied security to the baby and not given him the royal title.