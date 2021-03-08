Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed that they are going to be parents to a little girl. The former royalty had announed their second pregnancy in a beautiful post last month. In their latest sit-down interview with Opran Winfrey, Harry said that “To have a boy then a girl – what more can you ask for?” They also revealed that ‘two is it’ – when asked about the number of children they would want to have. Also Read - Women's Day 2021: WhatsApp Forwards, Messages, Quotes, And Inspirational Lines to Share