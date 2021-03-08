The social media is fully loaded with updates and clips from Prince Harry And Meghan’s latest interview with American chat show Oprah Winfrey. Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan was pre-taped, and CBS had teased the fans with preview clips over the past several days. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will explain why they abandoned Britain to move to California and start their new lives, Meghan’s pregnancy, their troubles across the globe and a lot more. Also Read - Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey: Royal Family Had Concerns Over My Son's Skin Colour

Where To Watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry in India?

The show titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry was aired on CBS Primetime on Monday (March 8) at 7 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Those, who missed it can check out the full interview on CBS networks' website CBS.com. CBS has extended the airtime length of Sussex's upcoming interview to two hours from the original 90 minutes, adding additional footage and dialogue that was originally cut due to time constraints.

How To Watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry in the UK?

In the UK, ITV has acquired rights to broadcast the Oprah interview on Monday, March 8 at 9 pm. It has also been scheduled to air in other countries like Australia, Germany, Denmark, among others.

The highly anticipated and explosive interview of Prince Harry And Meghan

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry referred to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997 as she tried to escape paparazzi. The 36-year-old said that his biggest concern is that history is repeating itself. “It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other,” Prince Harry said.

Meghan Markle shared her suicidal thoughts while revealing that life within the royal family was so isolating, lonely, and lacking in support. She told Harry because “I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it — and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”