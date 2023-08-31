Home

Prince Harry’s New Docu-Series Heart of Invictus: Revelations About Mental Health Issues And The Royal Family

Prince Harry recently admitted that he had suppressed his feelings about his mother Princess Diana's demise, and it came out after several years when he was suffering from mental health issues.

Prince Harry is known for making candid remarks on the royal family. Continuing the trend, the Duke of Sussex took another dig at them through his latest docu-series titled Heart of Invictus. Prince Harry revealed that he suffered a major trauma after his 2012 Afghanistan tour.

According to him, the untimely demise of his mother, Princess Diana in 1997 left him deeply traumatised, however, these hidden feelings were triggered after his return from Afghanistan. He also stated that he did not have a support network around him to help. This latest statement by Prince Harry is being seen as another hidden dig at the royal family.

Prince Harry On His Mental Health Struggles

Talking during the Netflix docuseries Heart Of Invictus, Prince Harry disclosed that he felt angry post his return from Afghanistan. He added that there were no necessary support systems, and professional guidance to identify correctly what he was feeling. The member of the Royal Family stated that his return from Afghanistan acted as a trigger for the unresolved trauma stemming from the tragic passing of his mom at the age of 12.

Prince Harry was quoted saying, “My tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apache, somewhere after that there was an unravelling and the trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12.”

Talking about his state of mind at the time, he said, “Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of it was never discussed, it was suppressed, I never really spoke about it like most youngsters would have done. But then when it all came fizzing out, I was buzzing off the walls, I was feeling everything rather than being numb.”

Prince Harry Takes A Dig At The Royal Family

According to Prince Harry, the biggest struggle for him was that he had no one around him who could really help. He further added that he didn’t have that support structure, network or expert advice to identify what was actually going on with him.

For the unaware, Princess Diana left for a heavenly abode after a fatal car accident on August 31, 1997.

