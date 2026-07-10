Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary break silence on divorce rumours, says: ‘I didn’t want…’

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally addressed the ongoing buzz around their marriage. The couple spoke about difficult moments in their relationship and revealed how they managed to handle the situation together.

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Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary finally react to divorce buzz (PC: Twitter)

Months after rumours about trouble in their marriage spread across social media, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have spoken in detail about what they said was happening behind the scenes. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, the couple revealed that they went through a difficult phase during Yuvika’s pregnancy. They spoke about misunderstandings, anxiety, public pressure and the challenges of becoming parents.

Why did divorce rumours surround Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary?

Prince said the speculation started after one of his YouTube vlogs was misunderstood by viewers. He explained that his comments about staying separately were connected to practical reasons during Yuvika’s pregnancy and not because of problems in their marriage.

Talking about that period, Prince said, “When I uploaded that vlog, people took it in a completely different way. Nothing had actually happened. At that time, I was under a lot of pressure.” He explained that Yuvika was pregnant while he was managing work commitments and supervising the construction of their new house. According to Prince, he asked Yuvika to stay at her mother’s place temporarily because he did not want her near the dust and disturbance caused by construction work.

What did Prince say about living separately?

Prince clarified that his statement about the couple being “not together” was taken out of context. He said there was only physical distance between them at that time and not an emotional separation. He explained, “People started saying we weren’t together. I had only said that we weren’t living together at that time because I was at my house and she was staying elsewhere. There was physical distance, not emotional distance.” Prince added that both of them even discussed how long they could continue explaining their personal matters to the public.

Why did Yuvika choose not to respond to rumours?

Yuvika said she avoided reacting to online discussions because she wanted to focus on her pregnancy and personal life. She explained that she prefers taking time before responding to situations publicly. She said, “I take time before reacting to anything. I don’t immediately respond to the world.” According to Yuvika, she wanted to enjoy her pregnancy peacefully instead of constantly proving to people that everything was fine. She also mentioned that the rumours affected their family and created unnecessary pressure.

Did Prince and Yuvika really consider separation?

The couple revealed that they briefly thought about going their separate ways during the difficult phase. However, Prince said those thoughts came during moments of stress and did not represent what they truly wanted. He said, “At one point, we even thought maybe we should separate and not stay together.”Later, he realised that no relationship is perfect and problems need to be solved together. Prince said he loves Yuvika and believes their bond is worth protecting.

More about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince and Yuvika first met during Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their friendship gradually turned into love. The couple got married in October 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, through IVF in October 2024. The couple initially kept their daughter away from public attention before introducing her during Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in November 2025.

After months of speculation, Prince and Yuvika’s latest conversation has given fans a closer look at the challenges they faced and how they worked together to move forward.