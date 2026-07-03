Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary’s marriage in trouble? Couple unfollow each other

Fans are speculating about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's relationship after noticing a surprising change on social media. Here's everything that has led to the latest round of rumours.

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Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary relationship in trouble (PC: Twitter)

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are once again making headlines after eagle-eyed fans noticed a surprising change on Instagram. The popular television couple has reportedly unfollowed each other on the platform, triggering fresh speculation about the state of their marriage. While neither Prince nor Yuvika has reacted to the buzz, social media is already filled with theories about their relationship. The couple has faced similar rumours in the past, but this latest online activity has once again left fans wondering whether everything is fine between the two or if the move is simply being misunderstood.

Why are Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary trending?

The latest wave of speculation began after fans discovered that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary no longer follow each other on Instagram. The unexpected move quickly became a talking point online, with many questioning whether the couple is going through a difficult phase in their marriage.

However, there are also signs that suggest fans should not jump to conclusions. Prince’s Instagram handle still carries the name “Prince Yuvika Narula”, and neither Prince nor Yuvika has deleted or archived any of their photos or posts featuring each other. This has left many wondering whether the unfollow is simply a temporary social media move rather than a sign of a serious rift.

From Bigg Boss to marriage: Their love story

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met during Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Their friendship inside the reality show gradually turned into a relationship after the season ended. Over the years, they became one of television’s most-loved celebrity couples, earning the nickname “Privika” from their fans.

After dating for several years, Prince and Yuvika got married on October 12, 2018, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by their families and several well-known names from the entertainment industry. Since then, the couple has regularly shared glimpses of their personal moments, vacations and professional achievements with their followers.

The couple welcomed daughter Ikleen in 2024

A major milestone in their relationship came in October 2024 when Prince and Yuvika welcomed their first child, daughter Ikleen Narula, through IVF. The couple initially decided to keep their daughter’s face away from social media and the paparazzi to maintain her privacy. Later, on November 5, 2025, during Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prince and Yuvika introduced Ikleen to the public for the first time while visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai. The family’s appearance received an overwhelming response from fans.

The earlier rumours of separation between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

The current speculation is not the first time Prince and Yuvika have found themselves surrounded by separation rumours. The first round of rumours began during Yuvika’s pregnancy when fans noticed she was staying at her mother’s house instead of living with Prince. This led many to believe that the couple was living separately. Yuvika later clarified that she had temporarily shifted for better medical care during her pregnancy and because renovation work was underway at their home.

Further gossip emerged in October 2024 after false claims circulated online suggesting Prince had missed the birth of his daughter because he was unaware of the due date. These reports spread rapidly across social media despite never being confirmed. Towards the end of 2025, another misunderstanding arose after a personal video featuring Prince was shared online.

No official statement from Prince or Yuvika

As of now, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have remained silent about the latest Instagram development. There has been no confirmation from either side regarding the reason behind the reported unfollow. Until the couple addresses the speculation themselves, any claims about their relationship remain unverified. For now, fans are waiting for an official clarification while hoping that the rumours turn out to be nothing more than social media speculation.